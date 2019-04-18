Box Inc (BOX) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.49. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 393.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Prescient Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $905,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $115,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

