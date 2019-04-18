Box Inc (BOX) Receives $25.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 393.84% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $292,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,114,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,761,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,700. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

