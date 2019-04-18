Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Booking by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after acquiring an additional 423,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,351,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 422,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,121.68.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892 shares of company stock worth $1,579,789. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,839.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. Booking’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

