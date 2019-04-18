Boenning Scattergood Comments on Donegal Group Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $195.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

DGICA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

