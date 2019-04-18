Blocktix (TIX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Blocktix has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,538.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00415614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.01125957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00215020 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001613 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

