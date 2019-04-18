BlockCAT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $211.00 (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. BlockCAT has a total market capitalization of $202,102.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockCAT token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last week, BlockCAT has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00416596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.01116865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00211876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001622 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About BlockCAT

BlockCAT was first traded on July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat . The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io . BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlockCAT Token Trading

BlockCAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

