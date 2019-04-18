BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 26,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 60,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIFS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

