BlackRock Inc. Has $14.92 Million Position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,638 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 192,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,702,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,810,000 after purchasing an additional 626,056 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $2,614,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.82. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.71 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 246.65%. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Antero Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Antero Midstream Partners Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

