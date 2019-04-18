BlackRock (BLK) Price Target Raised to $500.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $467.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $557.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total value of $2,217,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.22, for a total transaction of $140,466.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,950 shares of company stock valued at $57,914,555. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.