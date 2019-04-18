BlackRock (BLK) Price Target Raised to $500.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.38.
NYSE:BLK opened at $467.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $557.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total value of $2,217,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.22, for a total transaction of $140,466.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,950 shares of company stock valued at $57,914,555. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.