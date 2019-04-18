Black Iron (BKI) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) rose 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 469,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 676,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops ferrous metal in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Kryvyi Rih. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

