Bitcoin Planet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $4,655.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.02323243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00467537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018193 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009391 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

