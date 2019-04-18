BitBay Hits Market Capitalization of $10.10 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, BitBay has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. BitBay has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $6,381.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055434 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00016247 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001599 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

