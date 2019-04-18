Biopharmx (BPMX) Shares Gap Down to $0.09

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.09. Biopharmx shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 23199629 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Biopharmx in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Biopharmx shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, April 26th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 25th.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biopharmx stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) by 1,256.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 509,430 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Biopharmx worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

