BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) VP Todd Berard Sells 3,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,939.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $50,010.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $48,210.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) VP Todd Berard Sells 3,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/biolife-solutions-inc-blfs-vp-todd-berard-sells-3000-shares.html.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.