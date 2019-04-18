Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) PT Raised to $89.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $49.13 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.57.

NYSE BHVN opened at $60.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.50. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $62.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 88,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $5,189,156.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,843,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,856 shares of company stock valued at $22,279,475. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

