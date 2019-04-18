BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $341.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 79.59% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,028.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,048,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,990. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,101 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 703.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 981,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 859,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.