BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.13.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.35. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.39 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 13.90%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 49.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

