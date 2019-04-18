Billing Services Group (BILL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Shares of Billing Services Group Limited (LON:BILL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 1203467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This is a boost from Billing Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.14%.

Billing Services Group Limited provides financial clearinghouse services for merchants, online stores, and telecommunications companies. It offers Wi-Fi solutions, including user access solutions, Wi-Fi estate management, and roaming services to mobile carriers and network operators; and VoiceLog, which provides third party voice verification and call recording services primarily to the telecommunications, cable, and utilities industries.

