BidaskClub Upgrades CDK Global (CDK) to “Buy”

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.00%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.