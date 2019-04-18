BidaskClub Lowers Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) to Strong Sell

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 147.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $457,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,600 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $176,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $459,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

