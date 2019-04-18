BidaskClub Downgrades Photronics (PLAB) to Strong Sell

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. Photronics has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $609.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $55,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $291,127 in the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,013,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 903,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 433,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,955,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,062,000 after purchasing an additional 299,068 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.