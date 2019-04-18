BidaskClub Downgrades Gold Resource (GORO) to Strong Sell

Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ GORO opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

