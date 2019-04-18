BidaskClub Downgrades Exelixis (EXEL) to Hold

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.41. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 48.90%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $125,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,278,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,989,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,101 shares of company stock worth $22,946,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

