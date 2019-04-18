Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 5,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $986.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

