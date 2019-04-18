Bfsg LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 590,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,488. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $383,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

