Bfsg LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 562.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 205,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,790. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

