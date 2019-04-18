Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 6,522 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,845,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,651,000 after acquiring an additional 921,701 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Mondelez International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/berkshire-asset-management-llc-pa-purchases-6522-shares-of-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.