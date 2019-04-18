Beigene (BGNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America started coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Beigene to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $121.03 on Thursday. Beigene has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by ($1.65). Beigene had a negative net margin of 339.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -14.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total value of $3,868,963.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,298,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,662,713.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $734,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,897 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,044. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

