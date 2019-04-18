Beacon Financial Group Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Chairman Richard S. Grant purchased 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.54 per share, with a total value of $105,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 100,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $71.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

