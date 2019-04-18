BB&T Corp Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

BB&T Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,291 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of BB&T Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.78 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

