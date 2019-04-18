Bayer (BAYN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.80 ($95.12).

BAYN stock opened at €61.82 ($71.88) on Thursday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

