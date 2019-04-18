Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/barton-r-brookman-jr-sells-1500-shares-of-pdc-energy-inc-pdce-stock.html.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.