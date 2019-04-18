Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target (up previously from GBX 6,300 ($82.32)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,105 ($92.84).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 5,767.80 ($75.37) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 100.20 ($1.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $70.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock acquired 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, for a total transaction of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, with a total value of £4,608 ($6,021.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

