Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ConvaTec Group (CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 148 ($1.93). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTEC. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.80 ($2.26).

Shares of CTEC traded down GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 132.85 ($1.74). 3,635,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69.

In related news, insider Rick Anderson bought 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £76,035 ($99,353.19).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

