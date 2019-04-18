Banyan Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $176.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinEx and Bibox. Banyan Network has a market cap of $701,320.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

