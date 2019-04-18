Banner Co. (BANR) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1,669.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,271,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 135,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,100,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,755,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1,078.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Banner stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

