Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 158,306 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 135,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

CDR stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

