Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.86 Million Holdings in GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of GTT Communications worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $9,348,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in GTT Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $51,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342,677 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,681,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 653,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,197,130 and sold 33,944 shares valued at $1,002,204. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $41.00 on Thursday. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.43.

GTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

