Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 271,934 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 375,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $263.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

