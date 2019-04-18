Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 22,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $1,201,283.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $8,990,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $390,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,711,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,747 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,512 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $57,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

