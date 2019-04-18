Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 691.64 ($9.04).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29). The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

