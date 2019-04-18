Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 691.64 ($9.04).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29). The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.