Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of TEGNA worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TEGNA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 44,674 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in TEGNA by 244.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 115,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,450,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,226,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in TEGNA by 28.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 93,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

In other TEGNA news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

