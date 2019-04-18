Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,267,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,050,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

OGS opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

