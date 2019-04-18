Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.03 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, insider Marcelo Cardoso sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $105,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at $366,323.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $422,662.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $627,224. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

