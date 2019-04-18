Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Zogenix worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,771,000 after acquiring an additional 664,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 65.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,691,000 after acquiring an additional 318,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,691,000 after acquiring an additional 318,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,009,000 after acquiring an additional 517,087 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.44. Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 17,503 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $886,526.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,700 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

