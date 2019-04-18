Bank First National Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (BFC)

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE BFC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 1,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186. Bank First National has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Bank First National in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

