Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Given Hold Rating at Stephens

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Equal-Weight rating. KEY POINTS: Positive Takeaways. Core NIM (ex. PAA) expanded 3 bps to 3.74%, above our forecast of 3.71% as +13 bps core loan yield expansion outpaced +11 bps in IB deposit cost increase. Deposits increased 18% LQA which is partially driven by seasonality. The NII beat ($152.6 million vs. our forecast of $151.2 million) was also partially driven by ~$0.5 million LQ increase in purchase accounting. BXS repurchased 1 million shares of common stock (above our forecast of 500k) at a weighted average price of $27.60 per share. Negative Takeaways. Loan was soft growth (-1% LQA below our forecast of +6%) as paydowns in C&I offset growth in CRE. Operating expenses were elevated ($149 million vs. street at $148 million).””

BXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2,755.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 928,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 896,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

