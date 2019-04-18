Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.79 million, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/banco-latinoamericano-de-comerci-extr-sa-blx-to-issue-0-39-quarterly-dividend.html.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.