Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.25. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,823. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $209.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

