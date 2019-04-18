Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $436,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,696.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 702 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,229 shares of company stock worth $70,325,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Gabelli upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.91.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $6.64 on Thursday, reaching $321.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,340. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

